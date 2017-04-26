CDPH Participates in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced that consumers who have prescription drugs that are no longer needed or are expired can dispose of them safely on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Saturday, April 29.

Unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft or misuse. Additionally, medications that are disposed of improperly can create an environmental hazard.

CDPH is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to accept prescription drugs at the following locations in Sacramento County:

North Natomas Branch Library 4660 Via Ingoglia Sacramento, CA 95835

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Branch Library 7335 Gloria Drive Sacramento, CA 95831

Other locations throughout California can be found by visiting the U.S. Department of Justice’s DEA Diversion Control Division website or by calling toll-free (800) 882-9539. Events throughout the state run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge.

Consumers can anonymously drop-off pills and other solids, such as patches, and well-sealed liquids. However, sharp objects, such as needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Nearly twice as many Americans abuse prescription drugs than cocaine, hallucinogens, heroin and inhalants combined, according to the 2012 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Studies have shown that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Pharmaceutical opioid use has been identified as a strong predictor of heroin use.

During last year’s Take-Back Event, Californians disposed of 32 tons of unwanted drugs, second only to Texas (40 tons) for collecting the most material. Overall, federal, state and local law enforcement partners have taken in more than 3,200 tons of unwanted prescription medications over the past 12 National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days.

Local locations:

DEA IMPERIAL COUNTY D.O. BRAWLEY 475 W. MAIN ST BRAWLEY CA, 92227

DEA IMPERIAL COUNTY D.O. U.S. BORDER PATROL SECTOR OFFICE EL CENTRO STATION 221 WEST ATEN ROAD IMPERIAL CA, 92251

DEA IMPERIAL COUNTY D.O. CALEXICO 109 W BIRCH ST CALEXICO CA, 92231

DEA IMPERIAL COUNTY D.O. EL CENTRO 750 N IMPERIAL AVE EL CENTRO CA, 92243