The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will conduct four public workshops throughout Southern California for its Proposition 1 Restoration Grant Programs. CDFW is collaborating with the Wildlife Conservation Board, the Coastal Conservancy and several local conservancies to encourage a wide variety of project proposals within the region.

Each three-hour workshop will provide information about the various grants available and provide an opportunity for local stakeholders to ask questions. The San Diego and Calexico workshops will also include information specific to cross-border creek and watershed restoration opportunities.

The workshop for Calexico will be held on the following date:

Wednesday, Feb. 22

4-8 p.m.

Camarena Memorial Library

850 Encinas Ave.

Calexico, CA 92231

To RSVP or if you have questions, please email [email protected].

These projects are being conducted ahead of CDFW’s Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Proposition 1 Restoration Grant Program solicitation, anticipated for release in spring 2017. CDFW will also conduct a public meeting to introduce and discuss the draft version of this solicitation prior to its release. Please see CDFW’s Proposition 1 webpage for more grant program information.