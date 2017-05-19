CBP officers seize over 370 pounds of narcotics, valued at $2.5 million

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry intercepted over 370 pounds of narcotics, with an estimated street value of $2.5 million, according to a press release.

In three separate incidents on May 17, CBP officers intercepted 316 pounds of methamphetamine and 55 pounds of cocaine, said the press release. CBP officers discovered the narcotics hidden inside vehicles in various places, such as the spare tire, rear seats and gas tank.

“CBP has many responsibilities protecting America’s borders and combating drug trafficking is one of them,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego in the press release. “These seizures showcase our commitment to the security of the nation and zero tolerance for the smuggling of narcotics.”

All drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing and transported to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, awaiting arraignment, said the press release.

CBP agents seized the vehicle and narcotics.

The press release also stated that CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California routinely stop illegal activity, while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found on the CBP Enforcement Statistics webpage.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.