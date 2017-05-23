CBP Officers seize $5.8M of drugs over weekend; apprehend 14 fugitives

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties over the weekend intercepted over 1,000 pounds of narcotics, valued over $5.8 million. A total of 14 wanted fugitives were also intercepted.

From Friday, May. 19 through Sunday May. 21, CBP officers intercepted 583 pounds of marijuana, 329 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin and almost 10 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of over $5.8 million.

CBP officers discovered the narcotics in vehicles in various locations throughout the conveyances such as seats, doors, fuel tanks, dashboard, spare tire and quarter panels among others.

They also found some narcotics strapped to persons as they attempted to enter the U.S.

The fugitives arrested by CBP were wanted on outstanding felony warrants at the various border crossings. The warrants were for alien smuggling, burglary, robbery-carjacking, larceny and dangerous drugs among others.