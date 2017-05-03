CBP officers seize $3 million in drugs, capture 13 fugitives

SAN DIEGO & IMPERIAL COUNTIES — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties over the weekend intercepted more than 700 pounds of narcotics, valued at over $3 Million, and captured 13 fugitives with outstanding felony warrants, according to their press report.

From Friday, Apr. 28 through Sunday, Apr. 30, CBP officers intercepted 208 pounds of methamphetamine, 149 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of heroin and 347 pounds of marijuana. CBP officers discovered the narcotics hidden inside vehicles in various places, such as the roof, floor, spare tire and trunk.

During the same time period a total of 13 fugitives were arrested for various charges that included larceny, assault, burglary and stolen vehicle.

“CBP officers combat drug trafficking and encounter fugitives on a daily basis, this weekend is a snapshot,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “Drugs sold in the U.S. fuels more violence and this weekend we kept $3 Million dollars out of the hands of the drug trafficking organizations.”

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California routinely stop illegal activity, while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/cbp-enforcement-statistics