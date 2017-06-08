CBP officers seize $3.9 million in drugs

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties over the weekend intercepted approximately 837 pounds of narcotics valued at over $3.9 million, including 150 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in popcorn boxes, according to a press release from California Border Patrol.

From Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, CBP officers intercepted 388 pounds of methamphetamine, 162 pounds of cocaine, 32 pounds of heroin and 250 pounds of marijuana said the release. CBP officers discovered the narcotics hidden inside vehicles in various places such as the bumper, trunk, spare tire, quarter panel and floor.

According to the press release, one incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday when a 25-year-old female U.S. citizen drove a 2010 Jeep Liberty to the San Ysidro port of entry. A CBP officer at primary inspections referred the vehicle due to an excessive amount of food noticed inside her vehicle, the release said.

Officers utilized the port’s imaging system and anomalies were detected, said the release, and a CBP canine team was called to assist. The CBP canine alerted to popcorn boxes located in the rear cargo area and a subsequent search of the popcorn boxes revealed large packages of suspected methamphetamine.

CBP officers extracted 15 packages of methamphetamine weighing 150 pounds, with a street value of more than $481,952, said the release.

“Smuggling trends continuously fluctuate and CBP officers remain vigilant in combating these attempts,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, in the press release.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.