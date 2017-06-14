CBP Officers Seize $2.5 Million in Drugs over Weekend

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry along the California border with Mexico over the weekend intercepted approximately 546 pounds of narcotics valued at over $2.5 million.

From Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, CBP officers intercepted 372 pounds of methamphetamine, 52 pounds of cocaine, 66 pounds of fentanyl and 120 pounds of marijuana. CBP officers discovered the narcotics hidden inside vehicles in various places such as the bumper, gas tank, spare tire and quarter panels.

A couple significant seizures are listed below.

On Sunday, June 11, at approximately 11 p.m., at the Calexico West port of entry, a CBP officer conducting pedestrian inspections encountered a 36-year-old female U.S. citizen applying for entry into the U.S. During the inspection, the officer detected signs of nervousness being displayed by the traveler and escorted her for further examination. A closer inspection of the traveler led officers to the discovery of two bundles of methamphetamine concealed within the traveler’s internal body cavity. The weight of the narcotic was more than half a pound with a street value of approximately $826.

On Friday, June 9, at approximately 7 p.m., at the Otay Mesa port of entry, a CBP officer conducting inspections in a designated SENTRI lane encountered a 52-year-old female Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident traveling with a 17-year-old U.S. citizen in a Nissan Pathfinder. The CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. During the intensive inspection, officers found 13 wrapped packages of methamphetamine and eight packages of cocaine concealed in a duffle bag behind the passenger seat. The weight of the narcotics was 52 pounds with a street value of approximately $642,000.

“CBP officers maintain a strong work ethic and are committed to combatting drug trafficking at our ports of entry,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego. “The drug trafficking organizations attempt to deceive us but we remain vigilant and will continue to apprehend those who attempt entry with contraband.

CBP officers seized all vehicles and narcotics. All subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.