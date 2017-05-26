CBP officers find heroin inside car battery in Calexico

CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Calexico East port of entry Wednesday discovered approximately $85,000 worth of heroin shortly after 3 p.m. on May 24, concealed inside a vehicle battery, according to their press release.

A canine team screening vehicles alerted to the engine compartment of a gray 2012 Toyota Scion driven by a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen.

CBP officers conducted an intensive examination of the Scion that led to the discovery of four wrapped packages of black tar heroin concealed within the vehicle’s battery. The weight of the narcotics was about seven pounds.

The driver, a resident of Calexico, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.

“CBP canine teams are an important component of our layered enforcement strategy,” said Acting Port Director Sergio Beltran. “This interception is a testament of how effective our canine program is in stopping the flow of narcotics from coming into the U.S.”

The driver was later transported to the Imperial County Jail to await arraignment.