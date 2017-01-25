CALEXICO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico East port of entry arrested a man on Monday after discovering 83 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside the bed of his pickup truck.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a 52-year-old Mexican male entered the port of entry driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck. A CBP canine team screening conveyances alerted to the truck’s undercarriage.

CBP Officers then conducted a more in-depth examination utilizing the port’s imaging system which detected anomalies in the rear of the pickup. Subsequently, officers discovered and extracted 68 wrapped packages concealed inside the bed of the truck.

Officers field tested the substance of the packages which tested positive for methamphetamine. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $265,600.

The driver, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further investigation.

CBP seized the truck and the narcotics.