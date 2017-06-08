CBP catches Honduran fugitive wanted for attempted homicide

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Pedestrian west border crossing relayed in a press release they have caught a fugitive wanted for attempted homicide as he attempted to enter the U.S.

On June 5, at about 3:20 p.m., a 31-year-old male Honduran citizen, Jari Guadarrama-Velasquez, applied for entry on foot through the San Ysidro Pedestrian West border crossing, said the release. He presented a Mexican passport to a CBP officer. During the course of the inspection, it was determined that further inspection was necessary and he was subsequently referred to secondary processing.

According to the press release, in secondary, it was determined that he was a Honduran citizen and a CBP officer conducted a query to get biometric information via the “Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System” (IAFIS). The information revealed that he was the subject of a felony warrant for attempted homicide, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, stipulating no bail.

“CBP officers are engaged and stay committed to protecting the frontlines,” said Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, in the release. “CBP apprehends a multitude of individuals for various crimes and today’s apprehension is a testament to our efforts in protecting the frontline.”

After the warrant was confirmed, CBP officers allegedly turned Velasquez over to San Diego Police Department and they booked him into the San Diego Central Jail.

CBP officers paroled the man into the United States pending criminal inquiry and disposition of his warrants, stated the release. After the Judicial process, he will be returned to DHS custody.