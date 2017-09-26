Can the Salton Sea be solved?

MECCA — Advocates for the Salton Sea’s restoration saw a significant step forward as the California Senate approved a bill to fund $30 million for playa exposure mitigation projects. Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), an author of the bill, held a public forum Saturday, September 23, in the city of Mecca to discuss the implementation of the projects as well as hear from local residents.

Appreciation for action from the state was expressed, as well as frustration that the trajectory of the plan focused on maintaining the sea’s current levels rather than restoring them to higher levels. Yet the call for a long term solution was repeated several times during the forum.

Could water be imported from the Sea of Cortez to restore the Salton Sea?

Not likely, said Bruce Wilcox, assistant secretary for Salton Sea policy. A better approach is smaller projects that can start immediately when any money comes in.

“What our program is trying to do,” said Wilcox, “is get incremental funding. We’re not going to get a big enough check to build the entire water import [project].”

“How do you deal with the Salton Sea? ‘Small but sustainable’ is one way, and I think the workable way,” said Wilcox.

Aside from the financial hurdle, a water import project spanning two countries is notoriously complex and difficult. Cooperation with Mexico in binational projects has had its share of issues in the past already, such as with the failed water treatment plants that resulted in a major sewage spill into the New River earlier this year.

The water would also need to be processed before arriving in the sea, said Wilcox, lest the salt levels rise as the imported salt water evaporated. That processing would be expensive.

Yet many local residents are convinced that nothing less than importing water to the Salton Sea can ultimately solve the crisis.

Residents living near the Salton Sea shared concerns Saturday about their property values and businesses suffering from the receding shoreline. Others were worried about the dangers of increased asthma symptoms due to the contaminated dust.

“My child has asthma. Should we consider moving?” asked one resident.

Moving away from the Salton Sea would probably be a necessary step for some families, warned Dr. Luanne Carlson from the University of California, Riverside, School of Medicine, who emphasized that dust from the playa could affect more than a person’s respiratory system.

“Studies are now even showing that the dust can be embedded into the bloodstream and into the DNA, which can mean future cancer risk,” said Carlson.

The pending projects recommended by the 10-Year Plan are designed to reduce such threats until a permanent solution is decided. Importing water, however, isn’t completely off the table. The Salton Sea Authority will be accepting proposals for additional projects and solutions later this year.

Following the release of the 10-year management plan earlier this year, Senate Bill 5 allocates $30 million in bonds for the mitigation projects along the Salton Sea’s exposed playa. The bill has passed the California Senate and with Governor Jerry Brown’s signature, will go before California voters in 2018.

The $30 million is seen not only as a financial boon to restoration efforts, but the bill also represents progress made among legislators in Sacramento in seeing the Salton Sea’s decline as more than a local county problem.

The money will go toward the creation of shallow-water wetlands, as well as deeper ponds to create habitat for fish.