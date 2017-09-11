Calipatria bruised and battered after Friday night

CALIPATRIA – The Calipatria Hornets were in action this past weekend, hosting the Classical Academy Caimans from Escondido in a non-league contest. Although it looked early to be a defensive struggle, the Caimans eventually found their groove en route to a 43-6 victory over the Hornets.

The Hornets came into the contest with a 1-1 record including an impressive victory in their home opener against Escondido Charter.

After beginning the contest by trading punts back and forth, the Caimans struck first with a nine-play, 87-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 43-yard rush from junior running back, Damian Castaneda, and capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback James Duncan to junior tight-end Aiden Sutherlin late in the first quarter.

After holding the Hornets to a turnover on downs deep in Caiman territory, the Caimans took only one play to add to their lead as Diego Preciado rushed through the Wildcat formation and went 72 yards for the Caiman second score of the night.

Down 0-13 in the second quarter, the Hornets looked to rebound and have a promising drive going before the Caiman defense clamped down and forced another punt. The Caimans scored before the half on another designed run from Preciado, this one from 33 yards and then a two point conversion gave the Caimans a 21-0 lead with less than four minutes left in the half.

After forcing a 3-and out the Caimans would add to their lead right before the half as Caiman running back Damian Castaneda scored his first of three touchdowns giving the Caimans a 28-0 lead going into the half.

The second half saw the Caimans adding to the lead with Castaneda running a touchdown rush just one minute into the third.

Calipatria senior Nate Banuelos provided the Hornets with a 15-yard highlight reel touchdown rush as he took a handoff and looked stopped in traffic before finding daylight towards the outside, bouncing it out and finding the endzone.

The Caimans again responded, with Castaneda capping the night’s scoring with his third touchdown, this one a 20-yard rush to send the matchup to its 43-6 final.

The Hornets fell to 1-2 overall on the season but will look to rebound next week in a much anticipated DVL-IVL crossover match-up against Calexico High next week.