Calipatria Hornets take down Riverside Prep in week 3 of season

CALIPATRIA — Entering the third week of the 2017 high school football season, the Calipatria Hornets faced off against Riverside Prep’s Silver Knights Friday resulting in a Hornet win with a score of 38-20.

The Hornets took a quick lead over the Silver Knights with a first quarter rushing touchdown by Julian Medina. After a successful extra point field goal, the Hornets had a 7-0 lead.

The remaining minutes of the first quarter remained scoreless, but the Hornets added points in the second quarter with a three-point field goal, bringing the score to 10-0.

The Silver Knights received the ball with 6:56 left in the second quarter and quarterback Caleb Black began the drive by handing the ball to Domenick Woods for a long run and first down. Finishing off the drive, Woods rushed into the end zone for a Riverside Prep touchdown. After a successful extra point field goal, they pushed the score to 10-7.

With 5:28 left on the clock in the first half, the Hornets received the ball in an unsuccessful drive that ended with a blocked punt by the Silver Knights. The block translated into a return by Riverside Prep’s Jacob Zamora for a quick touchdown and successful extra point.

The remainder of the second quarter remained scoreless, and the Silver Knights ended the half with a game-changing score of 14-10.

Starting off the third quarter, the Silver Knights received the ball, but ended up turning over the ball to the Hornets on a fourth down. On the first and ten, Hornet Ismael Lopez ran a quarterback keeper for a gain of seven yards. On the next play, Nate Banuelos earned a 15-yard gain. Keeping up the momentum, Lopez ran another quarterback keeper, rushing the ball into the end zone, giving the Hornets a three point lead of 17-14.

To close out the third quarter, the Silver Knights managed one more touchdown with an unsuccessful two-point conversion, upping the score to 20-17 for the Knights.

The Hornets led off the fourth quarter with a run by Julian Medina for a first down. Medina finished off the drive, and the Hornets gathered at the goal line, pushing Medina into the end zone for a touchdown and a 24-20 lead for Calipat.

The Silver Knights unable to score on their possession and the Hornets took control of the ball with 7:10 left in the game. Medina was first to rush the ball for a first down. With the Hornets moving forward, Lopez grabbed the snap, scrambled to the left and pitched the ball to Marco Perez, who carried it to the end zone for a touchdown. With a successful two-point conversion, the score was 32-20 for Calipat.

With just minutes left in the game, the Silver Knights failed to convert on a third down, putting them in a fourth down situation. On the play, the Hornets’ Kalin Sotelo sacked the quarterback, forcing a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Banuelos. On an unsuccessful two-point conversion, the Hornets closed out the game with a 38-20 score.

The Calipatria Hornets head to week four with a 2-3 record to face off against the Montgomery Aztecs September 29 for their next home non-conference game.