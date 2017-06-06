Calipatria dominates baseball and softball regular seasons

CALIPATRIA – This year’s Calipatria Varsity baseball and softball teams blew away the competition of the Citrus and Manzanita Leagues skating away with first place and a combined 2017 league record of 22 wins and only one loss.

Softball: The girls went 16-9 for the entire season and 10-0 during conference action. At one point, the Lady Hornets went on a six-game winning streak during May where they knocked in 104 runs and gave up only 12 with three shutouts.

Calipatria softball yielded a .366 batting average and .484 on-base percentage throughout the season. The Lady Hornets belted nine home runs, stole 47 bases, and the pitching staff collectively tossed and earned run average of 3.56, and the bats brought in 268 total runs in 2017.

Yasmin Romero lead her team in the batter’s box with a batting average of .619 and Sadie Chavez crushed a BA of .479 that produced a team high 35 hits.

The team’s post season ended abruptly on a 5-1 loss to Coronado and a 9-0 defeat at the hands of Mission Bay.

Baseball: The fellas ended the season with an overall record of 16-6 and a division record of 12 and 1. Beginning in April, the Hornets closed out the regular season on an 11-1 hot-streak.

Aside from a 7-2 mid-season defeat by Palo Verde, the boys went three full months without tasting defeat. Calipatria put a 25-1 whooping on Lutheran in their highlight reel top scoring game of the season.

The Hornets finished the year with an overall BA .375 and an OBP of .467. The boys were able to hit five home runs and steal 108 bases throughout the course of the year. The pitching corps gave up a stingy ERA of 2.38 and the team totaled 209 runs overall.

Three players hit over .500 for the Hornets. Brian Navarro hit an even .500, Gilberto Desilagua batted .529, and Simon Ortiz’ BA of .574 contributed 31 hits on the year. Marco Peres also added 31 hits with a BA of .492.

Unfortunately, Holtville upset the Hornets 4-1 in a CIF game to end the season.

The hard work and consistency displayed by the girls and boys of Varsity Calipatria, softball and baseball, is what made them champions.

Despite short-lived postseason runs, the overall body of work and dominating records and first place league accolades is deserving of applause and recognition for admirably representing our Desert Valley during spring sports.

