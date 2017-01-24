SACRAMENTO — Today, a joint convention of the California branches of government gathered for the 2017 State of the State Address. “California is not turning back, not now, not ever,” promised Governor, Edmund G. Brown, Jr. to an enthusiastic chamber.

“More than ever I am proud to be a Californian, and honored to represent residents of the 56th District in the legislature,” declared Assemblymember Garcia (D-Coachella) in an energized response to the State of the State address. “I stand by Governor Brown and will answer his call for perseverance and courage. California succeeds because we are not afraid to lead. It is time to roll up our sleeves and work to create jobs, boost our economy, protect our right to clean air and water, and unite on policies to ensure the future health and prosperity of our Golden State.”

The Governor offered a message of optimistic resiliency; touching upon the uncertain fiscal effect of decisions made in Washington on the many federally funded state programs and services but focused chiefly on California’s vast legacy of policy accomplishments.

“I am proud of our states increased support of education, improvements to our public schools and university systems, together we have insured over 5 million Californians, our legislature created a major Water Bond that grants monies for much needed infrastructure projects in underserved areas like those in my district, and the world looks to us to take lead on climate justice,” professed Assemblymember Garcia.

“When it comes to climate change, there are no ‘alternative facts,’ ” stated Assemblymember Garcia. Last year, the Assemblymember was successful in passing SB 32 and AB 197, landmark legislation that established statewide emission reduction mandate and constructed the framework for future policies to prioritize investments into disadvantaged areas most affected by pollution. “The work doesn’t stop there; we must build upon those achievements and push for further climate justice, equity and transparency.”

Assemblymember Garcia applauds the Governors encouragement to work beyond party. “I look forward to reaching across the aisle to work alongside my local Assembly and Senate colleagues on pivotal issues affecting the regions we share, such as the Salton Sea,” said Assemblymember Garcia, “I am confident that our legislature’s ability to orchestrate an inclusive vision that stands with and for the voices of all Californians. Together we stand to succeed.”

To Read Gov. Brown’s Full Remarks: https://www.gov.ca.gov/news.php?id=19669