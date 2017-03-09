WASHINGTON, D.C. — In response to a request from Jacqueline Johnson, Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) acting State Executive Director in California, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Imperial County as a primary natural disaster area due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.
Farmers and ranchers in Riverside and San Diego counties also qualify for natural disaster assistance because the counties are contiguous.
According to a press release, FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.
Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs.
But our water comes from the Colorado River and there hasn’t been a shortage from there…
Riverside and San Diego Counties I understand, but the Imperial Valley?!?