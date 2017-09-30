California Department of Public Health urges everyone to get a flu shot

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has urged Californians to get the influenza (flu) vaccine in September or October ahead of the arrival of influenza season, according to a press release.

According to the news release, flu season in California usually begins to increase in late November or December. Since it takes a couple of weeks after vaccination for the body to respond fully, officials say now is the time to get vaccinated to have the best protection before the flu season begins.

“Getting vaccinated is the best protection against flu illness,” said CDPH Director and State Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith in the news release. “You can prevent missing work or school, visits to the doctor or hospitalizations, and protecting others from coming down with the flu.” A person with flu may be contagious and infect others before they even feel sick, officials say.

For the second year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only recommends injectable flu vaccines. The nasal spray flu vaccine (live attenuated influenza vaccine or LAIV) is not recommended for use this season due to concerns about its effectiveness.

Each year, flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and, sometimes, thousands or tens of thousands of deaths in the United States.

To reduce this risk, the CDPH recommends the annual flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. While anyone can get flu, pregnant women, children under five, adults 65 years of age and older, and people with chronic conditions such as heart disease and asthma are particularly at-risk for flu-related complications. Flu shots are needed every year to maintain the greatest protection because the vaccine changes each season to match the circulating viruses, said the release.

Common symptoms of the flu include fever or feeling feverish, a cough and/or sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, chills, fatigue and body aches. Children may also have nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the report.

To stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses, the CDPH recommends staying home while sick, covering coughs or sneezes, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water and also using an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

CDPH encouraged Californians to contact their health care provider, physician’s office, clinic or pharmacy about obtaining the flu vaccine. Some local health departments may also offer low- or no-cost flu immunizations.

For more information about the flu, visit CDPH’s website. For the flu vaccine locations nearest you, visit www.flu.gov.