CALEXICO – The Calexico Women’s Improvement Club (WIC) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday evening to reveal its newly remodeled kitchen after receiving Community Benefit Funds from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors.

In June 2016, Imperial County District 1 Supervisor John Renison and District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo presented the Women’s Improvement Club with a $5,000 check earmarked for upgrading and making the necessary repairs to the facility’s kitchen that was in dire need of an overhaul.

The Woman’s Improvement Club was established in 1908 and the clubhouse, which is located at 320 Heber Ave. in Calexico, was built in 1939, explained Rosalind Guerrero, president of the club.

“This clubhouse has been here for a long time and has been used for numerous occasions such as weddings, graduation, baptisms, retirement parties, birthday parties, quinceaneras and community events,” said Guerrero.

The WIC is a community service club that volunteers and donates in the community and through various organizations in the Valley in addition to issuing scholarships to Calexico High School students.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of Supervisor John Renison together with his fellow board members of Imperial County who gave us a donation in the amount of $5,000 from the Community Benefit Fund which helped us renovate our kitchen,” said Guerrero. “It’s been a long time since the kitchen had been fixed and tonight you can see a difference.

Attending the event were Renison and District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte along with numerous club members and city staff.

“This year, we (Imperial County) were able to donate quite a bit of money as a result of tax revenue generated from solar companies,” explained Renison. “Overall it’s all about the community and trying to do what’s best.”

Plancarte talked of his past experiences and recalled attending several events at the WIC.

“This place (WIC) continues to be solid throughout the community,” said Plancarte. “For many years, I too, attended weddings and events here. It’s community focused.”