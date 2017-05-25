Calexico High School lock down

CALEXICO – A lockdown was lifted at the Calexico High School a few minutes ago and students are being released stated a press release from Calexico Police Department.

Earlier, we received a call of a student with a hand gun. CPD arrived and coordinated with school staff to locate the student. The student was separated from others and backpack searched. Officers found a “replica” gun, with a red tip. This case is still under investigation to determine if any threats of violence, etc., were made by the student.

3 students have been taken into custody with no further information said the press release.