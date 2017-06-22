Calexico CBP officers discover 138 pound load of liquid meth

CALEXICO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Calexico downtown port of entry yesterday discovered a 138-pound load of liquid methamphetamine worth almost $200,000 inside an SUV, according to their press release.

On Tuesday, June 20, at about 11 a.m., a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was referred to secondary for a more in-depth investigation. CBP Officers noticed the driver was nervous and utilized a canine team to screen the vehicle and the detector dog alerted to the gas tank area, according to the release.

Officers then ran the vehicle through the ports imaging system which revealed anomalies within the gas tank. The gas tank was removed and searched, which revealed an unusual liquid substance that began to crystallize. Officers field-tested the substance which produced a positive indication for the properties of methamphetamine, according to the CBP news release.

“This interdiction removes a sizeable amount of methamphetamine from the streets of our communities and the reach of our youth,” said CBP Calexico Area Port Director, David Salazar. “CBP officers in Calexico constantly produce results while inspecting thousands of travelers in 100 degree weather.”

CBP officers arrested the driver and turned him over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations. CBP officers seized the vehicle and liquid methamphetamine, according to the release.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.