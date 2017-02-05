EL CENTRO — The Calexico Bulldogs boys’ basketball improved on their 9-10 record Tuesday night as they traveled to Southwest to take on the Eagles for a league match up.

With good defense through the first period, the Bulldogs managed to keep the lead, with scores barely reaching double digits. Moving into the second period of play, the Bulldogs increased their score to 22, and held the Eagles at 15, before the game picked up.

Scoring three points for the Eagles, Ryan Silva (#15) moved into the paint for a layup, and drew a personal foul for the extra-point. Then the Bulldogs came back with a layup of their own.

On the Eagles’ next take out, Grant Hansink (#25) received the ball and worked into the key for a layup to end the first half with score of 24-20, in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs came out with four quick points by Alex Rivera (#50) making back-to-back layups. The Eagles obtained their first points of the half with Emmanuel Lopez (#24) who drew a reaching foul for a successful basket.

The Bulldogs’ Coby Robison (#3) followed through with a three-pointer from behind the three-point line on the next possession. The small forward for the Eagles, Tyler Saikhon (#3), finished two jump shots, closing out the third period with 38-30 on the board that favored the Bulldogs.

The Eagles kicked off the fourth period with a quick two points by Hansink. The Bulldogs’ Rivera followed with a layup under the basket, drawing a personal foul for a successful extra point. On take-out, the Eagles’ forward Mario Vasquez (#22) passed to Hansink for a jump shot.

With the Bulldogs taking out on the sidelines, the Eagles’ Silva got a steal, resulting in a fast break to the basket for two points. Then the Bulldogs’ Rivera got even with a steal and a successful layup for his team.

Finishing out the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs maintained their lead for this second league win over the Eagles.

Calexico will move on to host the Imperial Tigers for a non-conference match, while the Eagles will travel to Calipatria for their non-conference game with the Hornets.