Calexico Bulldog girls shut out Palo Verde Yellow Jackets

CALEXICO – The Calexico girls’ softball team hosted the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets Friday night in a game that ended with the Lady Bulldogs shutting out the Yellow Jackets with a score of 10-0.

In the first two innings, the Bulldogs managed a two-run lead over the Yellow Jackets early in the game.

Then both teams struggled to score again until the bottom of the fourth when the Bulldogs’ Kayla Cornejo (#10) sent the ball up the middle for a single. Keeping it going, Sofia Pineda (#11) hit to shallow center for a single on a fielder’s chase play, by getting Cornejo out at second.

Up next, Nicole Moran (#8) crushed the ball to deep left field that sent Pineda home for one run on a bad throw to the plate. On the overthrow, Moran turned her double into a triple by stealing third on the play. With all the commotion of the play, the Yellow Jackets sent Moran to home on a technicality, giving the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead.

Continuing in the fourth inning, Briana Amparano (#14) stepped up to the plate for a walk. Next in the lineup, Diana Ortiz (#4) hit a hard fly ball to center field for a single, and gave Amparano enough time to come around and score, advancing Calexico’s lead to 5-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Yellow Jackets’ Alyssa Iriart (#15) led off with a fly ball to left field for a single. Up next, Jasmine Atkinson (#14) hit into a double play, lowering the morale of the Yellow Jackets. Closing out the inning, Olivia Dagnino (#9) lined back to the pitcher for the final out of the inning.

At the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bulldogs kept their bats hot with a lead off line drive up the middle by Brianna Martinez (#17). Next to the plate, Linett Niebla (#12) made contact to right field for a double and moved Martinez to third. Jessie Hernandez (#7) brought Martinez in for an RBI with a grounder to third, making the score 6-0. Next at the plate, Cornejo made contact for a hard-liner down the left field line for an RBI double, scoring Niebla. Keeping the rally going, Melanie Caballero (#13) grounded to shortstop for an RBI by Hernandez on a bad throw to home, and the score was 8-0.

With their bats still hot in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs’ Moran found the ball again for a pop-up to left field that sent Cornejo to third. Ortiz gave the bulldogs the last run of the inning with a ground ball to first, giving Cornejo just enough time to score on a fielder’s choice play to first base.

Calexico went into the top of the sixth inning with a nine run lead over the Yellow Jackets as Palo Verde still struggled at the plate, giving the Bulldogs their final at-bats in the bottom of the sixth.

To end the game, Cornejo added to her stats with a hard line drive up the middle that scored Martinez, giving the Bulldogs ten runs and a shut out for the win.