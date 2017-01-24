Palm Desert, CA. – A spokesman for Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) issued the following statement after his Palm Desert office was vandalized Monday night:

“Last night, two windows in Dr. Ruiz’s Congressional office were broken by rocks thrown approximately 20 minutes apart. We don’t yet know whether there was more than one person involved. The police were immediately notified. They are investigating the incident and reviewing video from security cameras. Dr. Ruiz is relieved that nobody was hurt in the incident, and is grateful to police for their prompt response. We do not yet know what the vandal’s motive was,” said Hernan Quintas, a spokesman for Dr. Ruiz.