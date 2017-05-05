CA state senate bill would blacklist all companies contributing to Trump’s Border Wall

SACRAMENTO — The California State Senate will consider a bill that would effectively blacklist any company that works on President Trump’s proposed border wall, according to The Patch news source. California State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Long Beach) proposed bill SB-30 in December of 2016, but it passed out of committee just this week.

“The border wall goes beyond politics,” said Michael Soller, communications director for Lara. “It is an historic mistake, and we’re asking these companies to look in their hearts,” according to The Patch report.

The California Legislative webpage showed part of the text of the amended bill SB-30 reading: “prohibit the state, commencing January 1, 2018, from awarding or renewing any contract with any person, as defined, that at the time of bid or proposal for a new contract or renewal of an existing contract is providing or has provided goods or services to the federal government for the construction of a federally funded wall, fence, or other barrier along California’s southern border.”

In April, Lara sent a letter to the California Chamber of Commerce saying that “the wall threatens commerce with our number-one trading partner and will have disastrous consequences for our economy, environment and bi-national ties,” according to a press release from Lara’s office.

“The border wall is a symbol of bigotry, divisiveness and waste that goes against California’s values. We are determined to resist the wall and halt its construction by using all the leverage we have with pension fund investments and state contracting,” Assemblywoman Gonzalez Fletcher (D- San Diego) said in the same letter to the California Chamber of Commerce.