CA Assembly honors Cattlemen Association

SACRAMENTO, CA — Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals), along with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella), honored the California Cattlemen’s Association Monday, in recognition of 100 years of contributions to the California beef industry. The pair presented a resolution to the cattle association on the Assembly floor, accepted on behalf of the organization by John Lacey, the association’s 32nd president and Centennial Cattleman honoree.

Assemblymember Bigelow addressed the Assembly floor first, by sharing his personal ranching history. His family has been ranching in California since the mid 1800s, and he stressed the importance of the positive work ranchers do in California and the helpful work CCA does on behalf of those ranchers.

“The California Cattlemen’s Association has educated, advocated, and fought for a lifestyle and industry that defines my heritage. The Bigelow family has contributed to California’s beef production for four generations, and I plan on continuing that legacy for my children and grandchildren,” said Assemblyman Bigelow. “I am honored to recognize the California Cattlemen’s Association for 100 years of hard work and dedication for ranchers throughout our great state.”

The California Cattlemen’s Association has been representing California ranchers and beef producers since 1917 and has proudly done so to help California land stewards continue producing a protein that represents California’s 4th top agricultural commodity in the state.

“There is no question of the importance and value that the California Cattlemen’s Association and its work on the ground has contributed to the people of Imperial County,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. “I am proud to join my colleague in recognition of the 100 year anniversary of the California Cattlemen’s Association.”

Lacey was recognized by CCA in December at their 100th annual convention with the Centennial Cattleman award, honoring his dedication and commitment to the California and U.S. beef community over a lifetime of leadership and achievements.

“It is a great honor to accept this resolution as a cattle rancher and as a past president of CCA,” said Lacey. “The recognition is exciting for CCA and helps launch the association into its next 100 years.”