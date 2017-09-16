Bulldog defense holds the Hornets, but just barely

CALEXICO — The Calexico Bulldogs and Calipatria Hornets met Friday in a IVL/Manzanita inter-league matchup at Calexico’s Ward Field, where Hornets would give the Bulldogs all they could handle and more. Yet Calipatria would come one yard short of scoring an upset in Bulldog territory. Calexico’s dramatic goal line stance would give them a 29-28 victory, their first of the season (1-2).

“I was proud of the kids, the way they played in the fourth quarter. (Ernesto Covarrubias) was hot and we just fed him the ball,” said Calexico head coach John Tyree.

The Hornets would strike first behind hard-nosed rushing attack from Chris Zendejas and quarterback Ismael Lopez.

After a Bulldog fumble deep in their own territory recovered by Hornet Julian Medina, it took the Hornets only two plays for Chris Zendejas to find the endzone on a twelve-yard rush. The Hornets would complete the two-point conversion play on a pass from Ismael Lopez to Julian Medina. The Hornets were soon in command with an 8-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

After holding the Bulldogs to turnover on downs, the Hornets would again strike, this time on a 3-play, 50-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 45-yard quarterback keeper from Lopez.

Down 14-0, the Calexico Bulldogs leaned on their defense and after forcing a turnover found themselves deep in Hornet territory on the 15-yard line. Bulldog running back Ernesto Covarrubias would find the endzone on a 12-yard rush, cutting the Hornet lead to 14-7 with eight minutes to go in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs would strike early in the second half, as on the first play from scrimmage, Bulldog quarterback Jorge Villalobos would call his own number on keeper option and go 70 yards to pay dirt. The Bulldogs would not convert their extra point though, giving the Hornets the slim 14-13 lead.

In the fourth, the Hornets would again score first, when after holding the Bulldogs to a turnover on downs, took over from their own 41. From there, Lopez would shoulder the load, rushing the ball on six of eight plays on the drive before handing it off to Zendejas at the goal line for an eight-yard touchdown rush.

The extra point conversion would not be successful giving the Hornets 20-13 lead with 7:06 left to play.

From here the game would veer in its momentum multiple times.

The Bulldogs took over on their next possession from their own 38-yard line and two big play rushes from Covarrubias, one of 27 yards and the other a 34-yard touchdown, would again find the endzone. Jorge Villalobos would find the 2 point conversion on a QB keeper, giving the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead with 5:59 to play. After holding the Hornet offense on their next possession, Covarrubias would find the endzone again, this time on a 25-yard rush in what looked to be the game-ending score. On what would turn out to be critical two-point conversion play, another keeper from QB Villalobos would give the Bulldogs a two-possession 29-20 lead with less than five minutes to play in the game.

But Calipatria would not go down without a fight. They would take their next possession and with under four minutes to play, kept the Bulldog and Hornet fans on pins and needles in one of the wildest finishes in Valley football recent memory.

First, the Hornets got their quick score, as Ramirez ran on a 38-yard touchdown rush with 3:49 to play. A two-point conversion on another quarterback keeper from Lopez, and in the blink of an eye, it was a one point lead 29-28 for the Bulldogs.

The Hornets would then successfully attempt on onside kick, giving them possession of the ball, only down by one point with little over three and half minutes to play.

After successfully driving the ball to goal line territory, the Hornets found themselves down at the Bulldog one-yard line with only seconds to play.

On fourth and goal from the one-yard line, Calexico was able to get to the backfield and force a quick pitch that was well defended by the Bulldogs. The Hornets would fall just one-yard short from the goal line.