BUHS seniors look back during walk through grade schools

BRAWLEY — With Brawley Union High School’s graduation just a day away, seniors took time from all the bustle of preparations to do a quick walk down memory lane through their old elementary schools Tuesday.

The morning saw 100 BUHS and Desert Valley High School seniors parade through the halls of all four Brawley elementary schools to take one more look at where they began their academic careers before moving on to make their last walk across the stage at Weist Field on Thursday.

“Walking in, there were just memories — thinking of recess, class, the teachers — there were just a lot of flashbacks walking through those hallways,” said graduating senior Luis Magana.

The elementary students lined the hallways of their schools holding signs with names and waving pompoms as they cheered the seniors. Some of the children broke away from their classes to hug older siblings as they walked by. And many seniors stopped to greet and hug old teachers.

Bonnie Munguia, BUHS Director of Curriculum and Instruction, said the event helps create a positive message for both the seniors and the younger children.

“It’s so important for the little kids because it sets a goal for them,” said Munguia. “It’s always important for the big kids because one, they feel like rock stars, and two, it’s good for them to see their old schools and teachers.”

A few students said they were tearing up looking upon their old playground at Phil Swing. Others pointed out school features such as certain classrooms, the grade halls, and other areas that evoked memories. Phones were out to record everything.

“I feel kinda like, wow, time flies,” said Arminda Garcia. “I’m kinda sad, but I’m glad I’m graduating and excited for college.”

Last year, there were close to 50 students who participated in the walk, according to Munguia, and this year that number doubled. She said the Class of 2017 promised her they would spread the word to the junior class, saying they would stress to them the walk is a required step before graduation.