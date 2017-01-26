EL CENTRO – Brunswick Zone XL in El Centro will soon open its doors once again after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously 5-0 to approve a $1 million Community Benefit

loan to El Centro Investments, LLC during Tuesdays regular board meeting.

El Centro Investments (ECI), LLC, is a group of local businessmen led by Martin Coyne who acquired the property last year. On November 21, ECI submitted an application to the county seeking additional funding to be used as working capital to re-open the bowling alley.

“We are excited to embark in this endeavor and look forward to opening the bowling alley soon,” said Coyne.

Brunswick Zone XL, originally opened its doors in June 2008, featuring 36 bowling lanes, arcade area and sports bar, providing fun for all ages.

However, for unknown reasons the bowling alley abruptly closed in May 2016, leaving residents in limbo with questions as to why the decision to close without warning.

One million will be funded upon recording of a first deed of trust secured by the real property where the bowling alley is located which has a current value of $5 million.

ECI will be expected to repay the loan over a 10-year period in equal monthly principal payments of approximately $2,777.78, plus interest.

According to the contract, El Centro Investments, LLC, may qualify for a 20% forgiveness of the original principal amount if the borrower (ECI) makes twenty consecutive, full loan payments without default; and borrower (ECI) has created and sustained for a minimum of twenty months at least 40 full-time employee positions over a five-year period.

“Imperial County has very little recreational activities for families,” said Michael Kelley, chairman of the board. “At one time it was exciting to see families and kids go there, however since its closing I have known people to drive all the way to Yuma on a weekend basis to entertain their families and friends. I am so happy to see this come back to this board for consideration.”

Coyne said the bowling alley is expected to reopen within 30-45 days, contingent upon obtaining the beverage license from Alcoholic Beverage Control Licensing permit that currently awaits their board’s approval.

“We’re not exposing the county to any risk, we are creating 45 jobs,” said John Renison, District 1 Supervisor. “It was mentioned there is no recreation in the Valley, therefore anything to enhance (recreation) we need to do.”