Brawley woman’s trial date set for suspected child molestation case

BRAWLEY – A 35-year-old Brawley woman suspected of alleged child molestation appeared at a preliminary hearing at the Imperial County Superior Court in Brawley with her defense attorney, Alicia Freeze, Friday, May 5.

Court documents state the suspect, Diane Deveaux, has been charged with eight felony counts of alleged forcible lewd acts on a child and seven counts of other alleged felony sexual counts with a child under the age of 10.

Judge Poli Flores, Jr. presided over the proceedings, and prosecutor Kevin Cayton represented the Imperial County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect was taken into custody Feb. 13 at her residence after investigators with the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered evidence of alleged child molestation during a search of her apartment, according to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release dated March 20. The press release said the suspect admitted allegedly molesting multiple children while broadcasting the acts via webcam to a Florida suspect identified as 57-year-old Richard Alton Morgan.

Deveaux’s next court appearance is set for June 19 at 9:00 a.m. in the Brawley West Department of the Imperial County Superior Court.