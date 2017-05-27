Brawley Wildcats take down Del Norte Nighthawks 3-2 in first round of CIF

BRAWLEY – With CIF playoffs underway, the Brawley Wildcats pulled through to defeat the Del Norte Nighthawks in the seventh inning as Brawley hosted Del Norte Wednesday, May 24.

Kicking off the top of the first inning, the Nighthawks swung away for one hit and no runs, bringing the Wildcats to the plate.

Leading off for the Wildcats was Jonathan Gonzalez (#1), who hit hard, sending the ball up the middle for a single. Up next, Kenet Delgado (#12) made a sacrifice bunt to the catcher, advancing Gonzalez. Dylan Reina (#14) came to the plate, resulting in a speedy line-drive that got past second, for an RBI on Gonzalez. The Wildcats headed into the second inning with a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, the Wildcats’ pitcher, Blake Zeleny (#2), threw for another shut out inning to keep the lead.

The Wildcats were up in the bottom of the second, and Casey Kline (#13) popped up to the shallow right-field and found the grass for a single on the play. Jacob Sapp (#21) was next to the plate with a hard grounder to second base, but was out on the fielder’s choice play at first, moving over Kline. Griffin Moody (#4), the Nighthawks’ pitcher, walked the next two batters, to bring in Kline. With the score 2-0, the Wildcats struck out to retire the side.

In the top of the third inning, the Nighthawks’ Noah Koehmstedt (#14) took a walk to first. Up next, left fielder Brady Grewe (#17) swung away for a deep ball to center field for an RBI on Koehmstedt.

The game remained even until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Wildcats made a standup double to the left field fence on a hit by Sapp. Next to the plate was right-fielder Mark Cisneros (#3) who whipped the batt around for a hard-fly ball to left field for an RBI double, bringing the score to 3-1.

Heading into the top of the seventh, the Nighthawks led off with a hard ball up the middle for a single from R.J. O’Malley (#10). Up next, James Lafferty (#22) sent the ball to left-center for a single. To make it a one run game, Jack Dwyer (#6) swung for a line-drive past the shortstop for an RBI double off O’Malley. For the final out, the Wildcats forced a double play, to end the game as the players leaped into the air celebrating their 3-2 victory.