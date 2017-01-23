BRAWLEY — It was a cold Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop the runners of the fourth Annual Brawley Elementary School District Anti-Bullying 5K Run and Walk at Jeff Thornton Park in Brawley as they promoted an age-old crusade against bullying in schools and the community.

Close to 150 people registered for the event with 131 pre-registering the week before. The group included students, teachers, and staff from the four elementary schools along with members of the community.

“It’s great to see all the schools involved and get involved against bullying, because it is an ongoing problem and we need to address it,” said Kathy Prior, Brawley Elementary School board member.

Participants could either do the 5K or a mile around Thornton Park. The 5K course mapped out had runners and walkers running down Legion Road, all the way to Cattle Call and back.

Most of the students participating were eager to raise awareness against bullying. Oakley student Selah Brittain said she has been bullied at school and wanted to run to send a message to anyone being bullied.

“I think it’s important that kids know that other people are being bullied too, that there’s other people like them, and we can make it change,” said Brittain.

Seven-year-old Isaiah Navarro put it simply. “Bullying is bad. Bad, bad.”

“Everyone wants to stop bullying,” said nine-year-old Nathan Nava about the run. “Bullying is mean because you’re bullying someone who doesn’t need to be bullied.”

Medals were given to the first, second, and third place winners of the 5K divided by age groups from the young boys and girls to the adult men and women.

For the children who won the one mile run, there were framed certificates. A trophy was given to the school with the most participants in the runs.

Originally started by Oakley school three years ago, the run was expanded this year to include all four BESD elementary schools. Oakley Principal Craig Casey said he hopes next year they will be able to extend the same invitation to Barbara Worth Junior High School.

“It’s really come together this year, which is great because we want to make this a community event,” said Casey. “It is always, every day, an anti-bullying message at every school site.”

The Oakley school Parent Teacher Organization started the run in an effort to combat bullying at schools in the BESD district after word of ongoing bullying problems that had spread through the schools. Inspired, Oakley made the effort to start up the run to spread the message of bullying awareness in the community. All proceeds from the run will be going to the PTOs of each school.