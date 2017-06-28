Brawley river bottom fire alarms residents

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Fire Department received a call about a fire in the river bottom north of Pat Williams Park near Hovely Road Tuesday at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to Brawley Fire Chief Chuck Peraza.

Mutual aid was activated with units from Calipatria, Centinella, El Centro, Imperial County, Westmorland, and Brawley Fire Departments responding to the scene.

A small haystack was engulfed, along with brush in the river bottom. A homeless encampment was also destroyed. There were no reported injuries.

Brawley Fire Department, Centinella Fire Department, and the Imperial County Fire Department continue on the scene mopping it up, according to officials.

The fire is under investigation.