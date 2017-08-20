Brawley PD hosts community splash party to start new school year

BRAWLEY – Saturday’s temperatures reached 106 degrees. Fortunately, the Brawley Police Department hosted a free community event at the Lion Center Pool to help local residents beat the heat before the new school year begins. Brawley officers and members of the police Explorers group handed out free food and used the event to connect with their community.

Officer Luis Sanchez with the Brawley Police Department spear-headed the 5th Annual Splash party Saturday. He said he was glad to give the community a chance to get to know the officers and Explorers.

“It’s a good community outreach and a good opportunity for them to see us as a part of the community too,” said Sanchez.

The free swim and snacks are just one thing Brawley officers and Explorers do to contribute to the community. For example, earlier Saturday morning, several of the officers also volunteered at the House of Bread school backpack giveaway. According to Sanchez, the members of the department enjoy being a part of the community and contributing to its success.

On Saturday at the pool, music played in the background as people lined up for food and shaved ice. Children laughed and played pool games with officers and Explorers.

David Trevino is a 17-year-old junior at Brawley Union High School, and has participated in the police Explorers program for the last three years. The program includes an academy to train and teach the teens about law enforcement before they qualify to ride along with officers. Trevino said he enjoys feeling tied to his community through events such as the pool party.

“This allows us to get closer to the community, and it’s a great opportunity to learn about law enforcement,” said Trevino.

Trevino and the police Explorers are involved in other community events including local farmers markets, the Cattle Call parade, and their own sponsored events, such as the splash party.

At one point, officers, Explorers, and local children all jumped into the pool for a competitive swim race. Counting to three, they launched from the wall as they pushed to go faster and beat their opponents. In other action, they all took turns jumping from the diving board as they tried to perform cool tricks.

Sanchez said he hopes to continue with the Annual Splash Party and other community events. He commented that he is glad to see the Explorers learning about law enforcement and connecting with their community.