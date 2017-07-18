Brawley PD arrest man walking through town with a loaded shot gun

BRAWLEY – Brawley Police Department Communication Center received a report, on Friday, July 7, 2017, of an individual walking in the area of the 300 block of A Street with a gun, said a press release from Brawley Police Department.

According to the press release, police officers responded to the area and located a subject matching the clothing and physical description provided. A search of the area was conducted and a loaded shotgun was located on a vacant lot on the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.

The suspect, 29-year-old Brawley resident, Steven George Ambriz, was reportedly taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Imperial County Jail on weapons charges.