BRAWLEY — On December 19, at approximately 7:20 a.m., the Brawley Police Department responded to a 911 emergency phone report of a suicidal subject inside his residence on the 500 block of N. Imperial Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by a subject with a knife who refused to comply with the officers’ orders and posing a threat, the subject was shot by officers. He was transported to the Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, stated the press release.

Per Brawley Police Department protocol for officer-involved shooting incidents, the incident is being investigated by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office – Bureau of Investigations.

Detailed information concerning the incident is limited, pending the ongoing investigation.