Brawley native patrolling South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 25, 2017) Seaman Danny Seanez, a native of Brawley, California assigned to the Deck department aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), stands watch as a lookout on the ship’s bridge wing. San Diego, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Asia Pacific region to strengthen partnerships and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin A. Schoenberger/Released)

