Brawley Kiwanis host ‘Beach Blanket Bunco’ scholarship fundraiser

BRAWLEY — Brawley Kiwanis Club scholarship recipients, their parents, and members in the community rolled the dice during a bunco tournament Friday night at the Stockmen’s Club. The event was a club fundraiser for student scholarships.

Robyn Kelley, president of Brawley Kiwanis, said “Beach Blanket Bunco” is the theme for this year’s fundraising event for scholarships to be awarded to high school graduates. Bunco nights, each one with a different theme, are held several times a year by the Kiwanis. Another fundraising event the club uses is selling nachos, hotdogs and pizza during Cattle Call in November.

Funds raised from last year were awarded to 12 Brawley Union High School graduates, with each receiving $300 for academic expenses when they become freshman at their selected colleges or universities. Kelley said the Brawley Kiwanis did not receive any scholarship applications from Calipatria High School.

Proceeds from the evening’s bunco will be awarded to next year’s high school seniors, according to Kelley. Tickets for the bunco night were $10 and included one door prize ticket, game prizes, snacks and a no-host bar.

Carmen Gastelum, Lt. Governor for Division 47 Kiwanis, said only six of the 12 scholarship recipients were present Friday to play bunco with people from the community and members of the Brawley Kiwanis Club, but 40 individuals participated at the event.

One scholarship recipient was Richard Mortimer, 18, who graduated from BUHS this past June. “It’s an honor to get it,” Mortimer said of the scholarship.

Mortimer said he is going to major in cinematography and will specialize in special effects, editing videos and short films at California State University, Fullerton.

Michelle Solorio, 18, was another recipient, and she was accompanied by her mother and other family members. Like Mortimer, she also graduated from BUHS this year. She will major in biology at California State University, San Marcos, in North San Diego County in preparation for medical school. Solorio said she aspires to become an anesthesiologist and in that capacity, will be able to help people.

“I’d like to thank the club for picking me as a scholarship recipient. I’m very honored,” Solorio said.

According to its Facebook page, the Brawley Kiwanis Club is a non-profit service club dedicated to helping the community, especially its youth. Brawley Kiwanis is part of Kiwanis International. Club members meet for lunch at noon every Thursday at the Stockmen’s Club. Activities during meetings are varied and may include games and informative presentations.