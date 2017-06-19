Brawley issues rules and guidelines for use of renovated Alyce A. Gereaux Park

BRAWLEY – With the re-opening of Alyce A. Gereaux Park, city residents and visitors have flocked to the renovated facility in large numbers with umbrellas, pop-ups, sunscreen, music, ice chests and lawn chairs, according to a press release from the city of Brawley. But with the increase in public use, the city has also released guidelines and rules to ensure the renovated park remains safe and clean for all to use.

“The community response to the splash pad and the family-oriented activities the park offers makes clear that we are addressing a great community need for recreation,” commented Mayor Sam Couchman in the release.

“The sound of laughter is everywhere. Family picnics can be seen throughout the park. The most frequent feedback from parents? This is how it used to be when I was a kid. Kids are outside having fun,” said Pat Dorsey, Parks & Recreation director, in the release.

While using the facility, the press release encouraged community members to follow park rules. Among them, the city highlights for easy reference:

- Swim diapers are required for all children under the age of 4

- Users must conduct themselves in a courteous, safe and family-oriented manner

- Alcohol consumption and tobacco use are prohibited

The city is establishing splash pad operations for the first of its kind facility in Brawley. It is anticipated that the first several weeks of operations may require interruptions to continuous service.

“We are addressing outstanding items with the project’s design and construction team and fine-tuning new procedures for the splash pad,” said City Manager Rosanna Bayon-Moore. “It will take time to optimize the system. The city appreciates the public’s patience.”

Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through the last Saturday in September. Information regarding scheduled shutdowns will be posted on the Brawley city website under Latest News at www.brawley-ca.gov. Community members can also contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 760-344-5675 with scheduling questions.