BRAWLEY — The Chamber of Commerce hosted Brawley’s Market Night Saturday evening on North Plaza with the neon-lit old theater as backdrop, as the community ventured out in the brisk night air to shop for local, organic vegetables, hand-crafted items, eat good food and enjoy live music.

The produce for sale at the market was advertised as fresh and came from local organic grower Heger Farms and included a smorgasbord of choices including green and red cabbage, lettuces, herbs, and spinach.

Two local honey businesses set up separate booths displaying their agricultural local products, tempting buyers with samples as well as providing information. One booth, the Imperial Honey Company also offered guests a “taste” of honey production information and knowledge.

The Brawley Union High School Band Boosters took over a corner at the market offering a booth of refreshments and foods to raise money for band members who have dedicated countless hours to fine tuning their music and amping up the Wildcats’ school spirit.

“My family and I are having a great time out here at this farmer’s market and we hope the city of Brawley continues to get involved in the community by hosting these fun and festive events,” said Ezekiel Rodriguez, a local who attended the event.

Mari Lynn’s Country Store, one of the longtime local vendors, showcased their new jams and pickled goods which have earned a reputation throughout the Imperial Valley of being high quality. Also, for people looking to bring an appealing aroma into their home, Golden Canyon Candles had a booth for shoppers who smelled and purchased many of their new, seasonal, and traditional scents.

The chamber provided a DJ who mixed different music to bring an energetic mood to the evening.

Other vendors at the market included those selling clothing items and various foods, like traditional Hispanic foods, kettle corn, hand-thrown pottery.