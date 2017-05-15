Brawley elementary district honors ACSA Teachers of the Year

BRAWLEY — The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) recently nominated three teachers from Brawley Elementary School District (BESD) for the title of Teacher of the Year: Maria Flores, Adriana Guerrero, and Gail Zeigler. The teachers were honored at an induction ceremony and dinner at the Stockmen’s Club Thursday.

The ACSA is an organization for school leaders and serves more than 17,000 California educators, according to the group’s website.

“These teachers exemplify what a great teacher does,” said Superintendent Jaime Silva of the three nominations. “These teachers support, mentor, but above all, I think they inspire their students to excel.”

Flores and Guerrero are first and kindergarten teachers at Miguel Hidalgo School. Zeigler is a fourth grade teacher at Phil Swing Elementary School. Each of these women were chosen for their outstanding commitment to their students and others as well as their leadership in their work, Silva said.

According to fellow educators, Flores is known for going above and beyond just teaching in the classroom by taking new first grade teachers under her wing to help them succeed. Gerrero is an active member of the Hidalgo school site council as well as being involved in the PTO (Parent Teacher Organization). Zeigler is a mentor and tutor to many, in addition to her own students at Phil Swing Elementary, and is known for often volunteering when it comes to student-centered activities.

All three women said they were humbled and honored by the gesture from the BESD board.

“We don’t go to work as teachers thinking we are going to get an award like this,” said Guerrero. “You just go to do your best, to help your kids the best that you can.”

“We don’t do what we do to get the awards,” said Zeigler in agreement with her colleague. “And I know many, many other teachers who are well-deserving of this award.”

Each teacher was given a plaque from the Brawley district board along with heartfelt congratulations.

The school board also recognized the academic achievements of Barbara Worth Junior High School students by announcing that nine junior high students competed in the Greater San Diego Regional Science and Engineering Fair this month and the California History Competition along with other students from the Imperial and San Diego counties.

Barbara Worth seventh grader, Josue Mendoza, and eighth grader, Larissa Flores, competed in the Science and Engineering Fair and placed second and first place respectively in their divisions. Flores did so well that she received an invitation to attend and compete in the National Science Fair in Washington, D.C. in August.

The California History Competition was fierce with Barbara Worth students coming in with high honors there, as well. The seventh and eighth graders recently finished their state competition for the year.

The ACSA Teachers of the Year dinner is scheduled for May 18 where Flores, Guerrero, and Zeigler will be recognized along with other local Imperial County educators at the Old Eucalyptus School House in El Centro.