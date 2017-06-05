Brawley elementary bands bring down the house in spring concert

BRAWLEY — The sound of music drifted out the doors and into the wind from the Barbara Worth Gym as the Brawley Elementary School District music program held its annual Spring Band Concert May 31.

The BESD bands filled the air with music, performing several songs over the course of an hour ranging from classical arrangements to more modern ones such as “Viva la Vida” and “Crazy Train.”

Both intermediate and advanced bands from all five schools in the district performed at the concert.

Claudia Gutierrez was a beginning band student who said she now feels she can keep going with the class next year. “At first we were bad, because we were just learning, but then we got good,” said Gutierrez. “I like the music we would play.”

On the other side of the spectrum, eighth graders were finishing the final and bittersweet concert of their elementary school careers.

“You get to learn different music with band,” said Kyma Pope. “I’m gonna miss this place.”

“We had a lot of fun,” said Lakisha Fabela. “Mr. Anderson made it fun and joked around with us.”

“None of this would have been possible without the support of parents, the teachers, and the school site administrators,” said Band Director Daniel Anderson.

Since Anderson first began in Brawley, the district band program has grown. Not only is there a traditional band program, but a full orchestra that was started last year. A chorus program has also made a return to the district with two groups for the lower elementary grades and junior high groups.