Brawley City Council OK’s Automated License Plate Readers for Police Department

BRAWLEY — The Brawley City Council approved the use of Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPRs) by the Brawley Police Department at their September 5 meeting.

In a public hearing, the council heard the benefits of the ALPRs program.

The police department is joining other regional law enforcement agencies to implement the ALPRs. Nine marked patrol cars will be equipped with cameras that capture license plate information of vehicles, which will be used in criminal investigations. This information will be routed to secure servers that are accessible only to authorized members of the BPD.

“The basics of it is they are small cameras attached to our police cars that scan license plates to a hot list of stolen vehicles and other vehicles associated with crime,” said Brawley Police Commander Brett Houser. “The total cost for the entire project is $1 million, which the city contributes no local funds. The program will begin this month.”

“This program has been very successful in other agencies,” continued Houser. “Stolen vehicles have been found, Amber Alert abductions have been thwarted, etc.”

There are strict limitations on the use of information and according to the city, the information will not be made public. Law enforcement agencies using the ALPRs must let the public know that they are using the ALPRs via their website.

The ALPRs program is completely funded by a federal grant, the FY2016 Operation Stonegarden equipment budget. No city funds will be used for the ALPRs program.