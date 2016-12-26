BRAWLEY — The Brawley City Council honored retiring Police Officer Arnold Valdez after 30 years of service at their meeting last Tuesday.

Police chief, Michael Crankshaw, did the honors by introducing Valdez and praising his work to the council and public. He stated Valdez’ retirement leaves a void at Brawley Union High School, where Valdez worked as a resource officer for years. Members of the public also told stories of Valdez, either from their time with him at BUHS or his help on the streets.

The council also recognized the nine-year service of the retiring chief operator of the Wastewater Plant, Andrew Escobar, who the city council stated ran a tight ship at the plant.

In other business, the council approved Allied Solid Waste adjustment rate rise by 1.3% effective January 1, 2017.

The board approved to amend the joint agreement between the Imperial County Office of Education and the City of Brawley for use of facilities and City Council Budget Adjustment Resolution for $12,751 from the General Fund.

The council also approved the agreement for funding between Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and the City of Brawley in the amount of $200,000.

The city recognized four new hires and one newly promoted PD sergeant.