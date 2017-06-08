Brawley City Council honors CIF Champions and community volunteer

BRAWLEY — The Brawley City Council chamber was standing room only Tuesday at the regular meeting to honor the Brawley Wildcat Varsity Baseball Team for winning the CIF Championship.

Each player received a Certificate of Recognition for his “excellence in athletics and sportsmanship.” The coaches also received Certificates of Recognition for their “commitment to Brawley youth and achievement of excellence as a coach.”

“This was the first time BUHS won a baseball championship,” said coach Pedro Carranza. “This will be with them forever. Their success on the field shows the work they put into it to accomplish what we did. This was a team effort. The team being the city, the administration staff, the teaching staff, the counseling staff, and of course, these young men.”

“What a tremendous job coaches, players, and I’m going to throw this out there, the parents,” said Councilman Donnie Wharton. “I know this dates back to t-ball for some of you. I admire everything your parents have done for you and the sacrifices they made for you. Incredible job by all of you.”

In other business, Erasmo Gonzalez was honored for his years of community service to numerous groups in the Valley. He has volunteered with over 20 clubs and organizations for the past 30 years. Gonzalez received a Certificate of Appreciation for his community service.

Mayor Sam Couchman declared the month of June 2017 as Responsible Fatherhood Month.

“Let us celebrate fatherhood, promote responsible fatherhood, and acknowledge fathers for their contributions to children, families and society,” said Couchman.

The next Council meeting is July 18. The Council will go dark for the month of August.