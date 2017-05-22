Brawley cancer walk raises nearly $18,000

BRAWLEY — Between Woman, Inc. held its first annual Cancer Walk at Cattle Call Arena which raised funds to continue helping cancer patients around the Imperial Valley. Such efforts, funded by Saturday’s event, are what Executive Director Oreda Chin called “a labor of love.”

“Joe Ramirez and these teams have pulled off —in a very short period of time— a wonderful, wonderful event. It has enabled us to continue to do what we doing and expand its services and help more families,” said Chin. According to Chin, thanks to the funds raised by the Cancer Walk, the center was able to assist a family with an emergency.

Teams like Hope Floats, Walking Warriors, and Queens of Hope came to support this event . Hope Floats sold food and other goodies at their booth to donate all proceeds to Between Women Inc. cancer center.

“The end result was a 10 out of 10,” said event organizer Joseph Ramirez, a team member for Walking Warriors. “Years back I lost my mother, my aunt, and my brother in-law to cancer,” Ramirez explained.

“The Brawley Cancer Walk set a goal of $25,000 and this morning we were close to $18,000. The response from the community and all the teams has been amazing,” said Ramirez.

Team captain Patty Bravo have participated in other cancer walks in the past, but not one as meaningful to her as this.

“My mother is a cancer survivor,” said team member and co-captain Patty Bravo when asked why she participates. “We also have family members who have passed and others are still in this fight. We walk for all of them. While my mom was going through her cancer treatment, the cancer center offered their help to my family, so if by walking and getting donations to help we can make a difference, we will continue to participate. They all matter, no one fights alone.”

The entire day was filled with lots of different activities for everyone to participate in and at 9:00 p.m. Asuncion “Chon” Reyes interpreted the song “Tears in Heaven” while Maria T. Flores, team member of Sun Community Credit Union, and Ramirez read the list of honored and remembered cancer victims during the Luminaria ceremony.

Between Woman Inc., soon to be known as Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center, is a cancer support non-profit located at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. The organization has been providing services to the Imperial Valley for over 19 years, and its mission is to help residents of Imperial County live longer through patient advocacy, education, and the early detection of cancer. The expanding health and wellness needs within the community have become increasingly recognized, and Between Women has expanded its services from breast cancer to include any individual, male or female, with cancer.