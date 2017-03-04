BRAWLEY — The city of Brawley released a late Friday statement from city manager Rosanna Bayon Moore concerning the two permits being pursued by One World Beef (OWB). One of the permits was granted.

Friday, the city of Brawley approved a modified permit for OWB to temporarily discharge to the city’s wastewater treatment plant beginning Monday, March 6th.

The action came after a productive meeting earlier in the week in which a number of outstanding issues were addressed, according to Moore. At the time, OWB supplied information to satisfy the city’s pretreatment requirements.

“The city is pleased to report that we have received sufficient information to approve the permit,” said Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman. “We are excited to see the project move forward because our goal is to support OWB and other developments that boost the economy and create jobs, while advancing quality of life for our residents.”

The temporary discharge permit allows OWB to use the city’s sewer plant for up to one year. During the same window of time, the beef plant is pursuing BioFiltro as a long-term solution that would allow its wastewater to be recycled and reused.

“The city is poised to expedite its review of complete plans for the BioFiltro building permit,” said Moore. “We look forward to working in coordination with OWB’s technical team.”

Last week, another outstanding issue was resolved, according to Moore. The city of Brawley approved OWB’s request to substitute an odor mitigation plan for conditions that are now part of the Regional Water Quality Control Board’s permit. With approval of the substitution, the city issued the beef plant its business license and final Certificate of Occupancy which had expired January 31, 2017.

Brawley’s support for the beef plant has extended beyond its permitting efforts, according to Moore. The city prioritized a $600,000 infrastructure project this fiscal year. In November of 2016, Brawley completed the rehabilitation of the 3 Million gallon airport water storage tank to benefit OWB’s 57 Shank Road property and the northeast quadrant of the city. The capital project provides for steady water pressure during high water demand periods, as well as improves water quality.