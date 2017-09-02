Brawley adopts resolution to accept funds for airport lighting

BRAWLEY — The Brawley city council held a special meeting August 28 to adopt a resolution to accept funds from a grant agreement with the California Department of Transportation for the construction of the Airfield Lighting Project at the Brawley Municipal Airport.

The resolution authorizes the city manager to execute all related documents to accept the award. The funds are awarded as a part of the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

The proposed project consists of rehabilitation of the runway 8/26 lighting and taxiway edge lighting, including lighted wind cones, a rotating beacon, and PAPI system. According to officials, the existing lighting system depends on 1950s technology, which makes locating parts and accessories for repair and replacement difficult.

The grant award is for $1,273,750, and the total cost of the project is estimated at $1,415,278. The city will contribute a local match of $141,528, which is ten percent of the total cost. The money will come out of the city’s Airport Fund.