BP officers seize $3.7 million in drugs over Labor Day weekend and apprehend 19 fugitives

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties over the weekend intercepted over 950 pounds of narcotics, valued at $3.7 million, and intercepted 19 wanted fugitives, according to a press release.

From Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4, CBP officers intercepted 296 pounds of marijuana, 499 pounds of methamphetamine, 98 pounds of cocaine and 62 pounds of heroin, with an overall street value of over $3.7 million.

According to reports, CBP officers discovered the narcotics in vehicles in various locations throughout conveyances such as the floor, doors, fuel tanks, speaker box, spare tire and quarter panels, among others.

A significant interception occurred Sept. 3, at about 7:30 p.m. when a 33-year-old female U.S. citizen entered through San Ysidro port of entry driving a 2006 Honda Civic. A CBP canine team was conducting inspections when the dog alerted to the vehicle’s quarter panel. CBP officers conducting an intensive inspection discovered 41 packages concealed inside both the driver and passenger quarter panels. Officers seized a total of 22 packages of heroin, weighing 47 pounds, and 19 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 46 pounds, from both quarter panels. The combined total of narcotics has an estimated street value of $612,000, said the press release.

CBP seized all vehicles and narcotics.

The 19 fugitives arrested by CBP were wanted on outstanding felony warrants at the various border crossings. The warrants were for suspected larceny, burglary, assault, stolen vehicles and dangerous drugs, among others.