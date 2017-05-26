Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley sending care packages to U.S. troops

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville unit of the Boys and Girls Club, in conjunction with the American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 Holtville, are planning to gather and send care packages to U.S. troops serving overseas, according to a press release.

The group is asking for donations of energy bars, chap stick, hand sanitizer, white t-shirts, socks, baby wipes, cards or letters, hard candy, and other snack items, and these can be dropped off at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Holtville, located at 548 Chestnut Avenue on the back side of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Chocolates and other items that will melt will not be accepted as the temperatures are extremely hot overseas at this time, according to the group.

Items will be packaged and shipped by club members June 7. Monetary donations will also be accepted to help cover the cost for shipping. Please contact the Boys & Girls Club at 760-554-8066 for more information.