Boy Scouting, a youth program whose objectives are developing character, citizenship and personal fitness, is available to boys who are at least 10 years old and have completed the fifth grade, or who are 11, but not yet 18 years old. For over a century, Scouting has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun.

Troop 4070 offers a robust Scouting program, including weekly meetings, and monthly and summer camping. Sponsored by American Legion – Boyce Aten Post 25, Troop 4070 is proud of its 45 years serving Imperial Valley. Scoutmaster Ross Simmons was one of the troop’s founding youth members, and its third Eagle Scout.

Come visit Troop 4070, and Escape to Adventure!

About Boy Scout Troop 4070

More information is available online at “Troop 4070” on Facebook, or at www.Troop4070.com.

About Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations, providing programs for young people that build character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship and develops personal fitness. The Boy Scouts of America believes — and, through over a century of experience, knows — that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible and productive society.

More information about Boy Scouts of America is available at www.scouting.org.